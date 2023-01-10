DELMARVA (January 10th, 2023) - Weather in Delmarva is finally returning to normal levels after extreme highs and lows over the past few weeks.
This morning, we saw temperature lows in the 20s, like 26°F in Georgetown and Salisbury, and 24°F in Ocean City. Highs were in the forties, including 46°F in Georgetown, 45°F in Ocean City and Salisbury, and a high of 44°F in Wallace Island. These are consistent with normal levels for this time of year.
The clouds are clearing out, making for only a partly cloudy day tomorrow.
Tomorrow morning, winds will push from the north, creating temperatures in the 40s, and the clouds are going move back in, thus raising temperatures to around 47°F, but once again, this is normal for this time of year.
On Thursday, we climb in to the fifties, almost reaching 60, with scattered showers going from Thursday Night into Friday morning, with the rain gone by the time most people wake up.
The snow that previously had a possibility of coming Thursday and Friday is longer expected!