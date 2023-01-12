DELMARVA (Thursday, January 12th, 2023) - Scattered Showers and strong winds were about in Delmarva today.
This hit-and-miss weather pattern has been going on all day, with five minute intense showers popping up throughout. This will continue on into the evening, with the winds picking up even more around 9:00 p.m. and continuing overnight, getting up to 40mph.
Because of this, there is a gale wind warning, and a small craft advisory near Chincoteague and the Chesapeake bay in general.
For tomorrow, we're going to see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the fifties, with winds ranging from 15-25 miles per hour. We'll even see some very brief thunderstorms early Friday morning, from around 2-4 a.m.
Throughout the day tomorrow, the temperatures will drop to the forties, and then will drop even lower Saturday morning, possibly getting to below freezing around 32°F. These temperatures will stick around going in to Sunday, with temperatures around 29°F.
It'll get even colder going in to Monday, with temperatures around 26°F. Luckily, things look like they'll warm up on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, climbing back in to the 60°F.