SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Hilliard family will host an event on June 12, to honor the late Corporal Glenn Hilliard. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111, located at 814 Albert St. in Salisbury.
Corporal Hilliard was killed in the line of duty on June 12, 2022. The Hilliard family wishes to extend their gratitude to all first responders, including law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire service, the State’s Attorney’s Office and everyone who has supported them over the past two years.
The event is open to the community and will include a brief ceremony followed by refreshments. For more information, contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.