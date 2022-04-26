MILFORD, Del.- A former custodian at Mispillion Elementary School has been charged with child porn.
The Delaware Department of Justice confirming Darin Albright has been charged with three counts of Dealing in Child Pornography, a class B felony.
Milford School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dickerson confirming after the charges that Albright no longer works with the district.
"Though the Department of Justice has given no indication that any Milford School District students are victims or at risk, support resources are available in each of our schools," a statement reads. "For any student or family needing support, please contact your student’s school. We will continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice as the safety and well-being of our students and all children are of the highest importance."
According to court documents, troopers became aware of Albright after receiving a tip from Twitter. According to police, Albright posed as a married woman on twitter and was sending child pornography as recently as Thursday. Troopers arrested Albright at a traffic stop, where they say he confessed.
“While this is an active investigation and we are limited in what we can say, we will continue to act on this kind of evidence as aggressively as we would if these children were our own," a statement from Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings reads. "Nothing matters more than protecting our kids.”
Albright is currently being held at SCI on $180,000 cash bail. If convicted he could face up to 75 years in prison.