SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off Sunday in Qatar. The event brings a lot of excitement to fans.
Carlos Fernandez is a former professional soccer player from Bolivia who lives in Millsboro. Fernandez never misses a game. He says the World Cup is so much more than just a soccer tournament.
"For me, it is the most important thing that will happen every four years, and everybody is waiting, you know, for the World Cup," Fernandez said. "It means a lot; it brings a lot of memories back and a lot of excitement," Fernandez added.
For Cesar Augusto Najarro, a sports commentator from Guatemala, it is a great joy.
"It is a cup that gives a lot of emotion. We get excited because there you are going to see the best players in the world; others are starting their World Cup, others are going for their last World Cup, and others are in the whole way of continuing their World Cup," Najarro said.
This is the third World Cup Cesar Augusto has had the opportunity to narrate and says what it means to him.
"It is a wonderful fever. For me, it is the best thing in football. It fills me with satisfaction," Najarro shared.
Looking ahead to the finals, Carlos believes England and Argentina will be in the finals, but Cesar Augusto thinks Brazil will win the World Cup.
Without a doubt, something that Carlos and Cesar share is that passion for soccer.
The final match will take place on Sunday, December 18th.
You can watch the World Cup in Spanish on Telemundo Delmarva, or on our sister station, FOX21, in English.