Exciting opportunity for Delaware high school marching bands

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will continue to occur around the times of the morning high tides through Tuesday. With a strong coastal storm passing by on Tuesday, there is a possibility of localized moderate coastal flooding impacts in some back bays of Sussex County with the Tuesday high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 PM 6.1 0.4 1.4 None 11/10 AM 7.1 1.4 1.4 Minor 11/11 PM 6.5 0.8 1.6 None 12/11 AM 7.1 1.4 1.6 Minor 12/11 PM 6.9 1.2 1.9 Minor 13/12 PM 7.1 1.4 2.0 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/09 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 11/10 AM 6.4 1.8 1.1 Minor 11/10 PM 5.6 1.0 1.1 None 12/10 AM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor 12/11 PM 6.2 1.5 1.6 Minor 13/11 AM 6.7 2.0 2.0 Minor &&