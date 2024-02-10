Exciting opportunity for Delaware high school marching bands

DELAWARE- United States Representative, Lisa Blunt Rochester, announced she has the opportunity to nominate five high school marching bands in Delaware for the National Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The high school marching bands would have the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of spectators in the nation's capital.
All interested high schools should contact Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester's Wilmington office at 302-830-2330. Rep. Blunt Rochester will randomly select a nomination from the schools who apply.
More information can be found on this website.