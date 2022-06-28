DOVER, De - Just days after the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, the Delaware State Senate passed legislation to expand access to abortions and enhance protections for abortion providers and patients seeking care.
House Bill 455, sponsored by Democrats Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown and Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, includes a number of provisions that increase access to abortion services, including:
Expanding provider capacity. Under HB 455, advanced practice registered nurses will be able to perform abortions in alignment with their scope of practice for the purposes of terminating a pregnancy.
Protecting medical privacy. This bill would prevent providers from disclosing communications and records concerning reproductive health services, with an exception for if such records are requested for the purposes of investigating a complaint against a health care provider.
Limiting extradition powers. Provisions in this bill protect individuals from extradition to other states for criminal charges related to the termination of a pregnancy.
Preventing civil action and providing a cause of action. Under HB 455, those who seek, obtain, provide, or assist others in obtaining services to terminate a pregnancy in Delaware would be protected from civil actions in another state. This bill would also provide a cause of action where someone sued in another state for allegedly receiving or providing abortion services that are legal in Delaware can recover related costs, damages, or attorney fees.
Protecting abortion providers. This bill clarifies that medical professionals who perform, recommend, or provide legal reproductive health services in Delaware are not subject to other states’ abortion provider regulations. This bill would also prohibit insurers from increasing premiums or taking adverse actions against providers and organizations for providing legal reproductive health care services, even via telehealth.
While Delaware codified Roe into our state’s constitution years ago, abortions will be effectively outlawed by conservative state legislatures across our country within a matter of months,” said Sen. Gay, D-Talleyville.
"I think this is just a matter of will we protect the most the vulnerable and innocent people in society?" Rep. Tim Dukes R- Laurel said earlier this year when the House reviewed this bill.
It now goes to Gov. John Carney for his signature.