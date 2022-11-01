Expanded Outdoor Dining Ends for the Season in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As today, all expanded outdoor dining spaces on public and private properties in the City of Rehoboth Beach, except for those on private property allowed under an approved permit of compliance, must be removed.
On private properties, only those outdoor dining spaces with a current permit of compliance from the city may remain in place.
During the pandemic, restaurants were allowed to expand their patios onto the public sidewalks and parking spaces became pedestrian space.
Mayor Stan Mills said the pandemic-era policies weren't realistic for the long-term.
"We lost areas for pedestrian pathways. We pushed them out into the parking streets with barriers and then we lost parking revenue. That wasn't the ultimate best thing for the city," Mills said.
Mills said the changes are not forever. The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners is working to codify a policy that will allow some outdoor dining on public spaces next summer. During their November 7th workshop, changes may be made to the current policy.
Business owners like Thierry Langer said he is unhappy with how the policies have been since they revoked the original COVID-19 policies.
"Why should winter be the moment when everything has to be inside when we have a lot of beautiful days?" Langer said.
Langer had five tables outside his shop when the city allowed it during the pandemic.
He said he isn't eligible to apply for further expansion because this stretch of sidewalk is too small.
It is unclear when the city will codify an expanded outdoor dining policy and what that will truly look like.