REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach says that starting November 1st, all outdoor dining spaces with no permit must be removed.
According to the City, the expanded outdoor dining spaces were a way to support businesses during the pandemic.
“In an effort to support restauranteurs during the covid pandemic,” says Interim City Manager Evan Miller, “the City of Rehoboth Beach loosened outdoor dining restrictions and expanded opportunities for restaurants to utilize public outdoor spaces for dining. While those expanded opportunities are ending as of November 1, the city remains committed to supporting our restaurants and other businesses and to providing enjoyable experiences for our residents and visitors.”
On private properties, only those outdoor dining spaces with a current permit of compliance from the city may remain in place. All dining spaces on public property are to be removed in their entirety.
Restaurants who wish to pursue opportunities for outdoor dining on public spaces in the future will be required to apply for a supplemental permit of compliance