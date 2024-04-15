If you have waited until the April15 deadline to file federal taxes here are some expectations according to the IRS. According to NBC News, nearly 29% of people wait until the final days to file their tax returns.
- If you are receiving a refund, the estimated turn around time is 21 days.
- April 15 is also the last day to file an extension. An estimated amount due must be included.
- If filing an extension, the final tax return is due Oct. 15, 2024.
At times, some post offices have offered extended their hours to allow for the April 15th post mark signifying the return was filed on time. This year, most post offices on Delmarva have not made public on-line or on their phone recordings of any changes to normal hours.
There are other local impacts to Monday's deadline including property taxes in Dewey Beach.