Experts Speak Out About Rainbow Fentanyl as Halloween Approaches

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Experts are warning about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl as kids prepare to trick-or-treat this Halloween.
The new variety of fentanyl looks like candy, but it is 100 times stronger than morphine and can kill.
"It started on the west coast and everything that starts on the west coast comes east," Dave Hume, with Attack Addiction, said.
Some fear that the bright colors will entice kids to pick it up. With Halloween coming up, many experts are speaking out to ensure that parents know what to look for.
"Especially with Halloween approaching, be very vigilant and make sure you are screening all candy that your children get," Angie Ficco, with Brightview, said.
Ficco said parents should check their children's candy by looking for anything unmarked or opened.
She is speaking out to educate people as best she can.
"We try to be proactive rather than reactive. We take the stance to get out there ahead of time and let people know to be on the lookout for this," Ficco said.
Fentanyl comes in all shapes, sizes and colors and can even be laced into other so-called street drugs.
Although it is not yet in the state, Delaware State Police are also urging parents to be mindful of what their kids pick up while trick or treating.