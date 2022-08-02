Experts Speak Out on Shark Safety After Sightings

DELMARVA- There have been multiple instances of sharks being spotted on the coasts, but experts say it is no more than usual.
When stumbling upon a shark, it can be a shock for many people. Most people have never seen one before.
Beau Cox spotted a shark in Lewes while he was out enjoying the beach. He said it was an experience he will never forget.
"To see one that close to you swimming in the water was surreal. Especially in the Delaware beaches," Cox said.
Cox is one of several vacationers in the last few weeks who've been startled by a shark.
Captain Mark Sampson said they're more common than you might think.
"The simple fact is that sharks always have been out there. This just comes up when people see them. But people really don't have anything to worry about," Sampson said.
Sampson has spent his career educating the public and taking them out on his shark boat to show them a good time.
And he said it's all about safety when it comes to spotting sharks. He said it is important to take it seriously but not to freak out. He said the best thing to do is to get out of the water and let it pass.