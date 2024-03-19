Maryland- In an effort to address housing affordability and explore innovative housing solutions, Maryland's Department of Planning remains entrenched in discussions over tiny homes. According to the department, it established an Accessory Dwelling Unit Policy Task Force. The unit focuses on the placement of secondary units such as apartments over garages or basement apartments. The department asserts that this task force will review areas specifically zoned for single-family homes. The agency also says that one of the primary objectives of the task force will be to create policy recommendations and discuss the potential impacts on surrounding single-family neighborhoods. The task force is scheduled to meet Mar. 19.
This continued discourse underscores Maryland's proactive stance in addressing housing challenges through forward-thinking policies. As the task force convenes to deliberate on these matters, stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes, anticipating a nuanced approach that balances housing innovation with neighborhood integrity. In navigating the complexities of urban planning and housing dynamics, Maryland sets a precedent for jurisdictions grappling with similar housing dilemmas nationwide.
This comes as a similar effort is taking place right now in Lewes Delaware. The pursuit of affordable housing options remains ongoing, as highlighted in a recent Planning and Zoning presentation during the County Council meeting. The presentation explored potential code updates, including renaming these units to align with state and national standards and outlining six types of living spaces that could serve as ADUs. Proposed next steps involve considering enlarging the size limit of ADUs and increasing parking requirements County planners aim to present updates to the council within the coming months, underscoring ongoing efforts to address housing challenges in Sussex County.