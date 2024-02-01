BETHANY, Del. - First responders arrived to the scene of a explosion and fire on the 3500 block of Andrews Street in Bethany Beach according to Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
The homeowner was inside at the time of the explosion, which occurred within the utility closet, but then left the home without any injuries said first responders. Bethany Beach, Millville, Roxanna, Frankford, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Companies and Sussex County EMS responded to the call after being dispatched at 12:18 p.m.
The fire took about 10 minutes to extinguish according to Bethany Beach Assistant Chief Phil Brackin. The cause of the incident is still unknown, but is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshall.