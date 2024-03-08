SALISBURY, Md. — A Wicomico County man was arrested Thursday after law enforcement officials found several homemade explosive devices on his property in Pittsville, authorities said.
Christopher James Wilgus, 45, faces charges following the discovery of the devices at his residence in the 7000 block of Gumboro Road. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene March 7 after receiving a call to check on Wilgus's welfare.
Upon arrival, detectives spoke with Wilgus and observed multiple explosive devices placed around the yard and property. Wilgus expressed concerns about potential threats to his home, citing drones and unidentified individuals surveilling him.
The Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to the scene and confirmed the devices were authentic. Samples were collected for analysis. Authorities said Wilgus lived in a garage and motorhome on the property.
Wilgus was taken into custody and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.
Following his arrest, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at the property, safely removing all remaining devices. The area has been declared safe from any further threats.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials said more information would be provided as it becomes available.
"All subjects mentioned in this press release are considered innocent until proven guilty," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The incident highlights the ongoing challenges law enforcement face with homemade explosives and the importance of community vigilance.
For any tips or information, the public is encouraged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office at 410-548-4891.