SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -
Extreme cold and weather advisories have not stopped shoppers this holiday season, like 72 year-old grandfather Curtis Brock of Milton.
Curtis says, "I mean as long as you keep an eye out out for other people and things like that, I feel pretty safe out here."
Safety is top of mind this week, especially on the roads with a wind chill of 15 miles per hour and dangerous black ice.
along with black ice the extreme cold has also created longer lines at gas and charging stations. in fact electric car owner harry Papaleo says it's taking much longer than usual just to get a full charge.
Deldot says with temperatures falling below freezing, any wet surface will quickly freeze and icy areas can be expected, especially on local roads.
Deldot suggests you drive carefully, reduce your speed, and leave plenty of stopping distance between you and other cars.