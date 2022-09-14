HARBESON, De - One person was entrapped from a crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Indian Mission Rd and Beaver Dam Rd in Harbeson.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a red Ford pickup truck and a black Ford pickup collided some time after 4:30 pm. A person in one of the trucks required extricated.
The damage from the crash blocked both lanes of Indian Mission Road. The Delaware State Fire Police ordered the closure Indian Mission Road at the Harmon’s Hill Road & Phillips Branch Road, Hollymount Road & Indian Mission Road, Hollymount Road & Beaver Dam Road while crews continue working at that crash site.