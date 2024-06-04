DOVER, Del.-- People in Central and Southern Delaware can expect to hear and see fighter jets throughout the rest of the day.
According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, pilots will conduct a planned live-fly air defense exercise near Dover and Atlantic City, so the jets could be visible or audible along the coast.
NORAD says the F-16s and civilian aircraft are practicing a variety of scenarios, including hijackings and airspace restriction violations. The latter has occurred a couple of times in recent years when pilots flew into restricted airspace while President Biden visited his Rehoboth Beach home.
NORAD says the planes will operate between 4,000 and 7,000 feet and will likely be seen by the public.