LEWES, Del. - Fairfield Road will be closing on February 13th for improvements to its intersection with SR 24, per the Delaware Department of Transportation.
DelDOT says that the road is scheduled to reopen in April, weather permitting, and in the mean time they will be installing a temporary traffic light at the intersection of Route 24 and Harts road to support the following detour:
Drivers heading east on SR 24 will make left turn on Harts Road, followed by a quick right turn on Harts Road, then a left on Pickwicke Road, followed by a right onto Fairfield Road. Drivers heading west on SR 24 will travel past Fairfield Road to make a right on Harts Road, followed by a quick right turn onto Harts Road, then a left on Pickwicke Road, followed by a right onto Fairfield Road.
The department says that the light will be removed once Fairfield Road reopens.
This week, they say drivers should expect delays and lane closures between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. while they install the light, signing, and new pavement markings.