ELLENDALE, Del. - After a long, late-night rescue in Ellendale Wednesday, a fallen pony was lifted back to its feet by technical rescue teams before being relowered to be put down.
The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a home near Route 16 and Reynolds Pond Road around 9:45 p.m. for a large animal rescue. A small, older pony that weighed about 500 to 600 pounds was found by its owner, fallen on the ground.
The fire company called technical rescue teams from Sussex and Kent counties, which brought specialized equipment to get the animal back on its feet. They used a tripod lift, which is the same type of equipment used to rescue people from underground. The pony was lifted after about three hours.
A representative from the Ellendale Fire Company told CoastTV News that the horse's owner was a vet, who was able to examine the animal immediately. Unfortunately, it was believed that a neurological issue caused the horse to fall. The rescue teams then worked to relower the pony to the ground and it was euthanized.