Ellendale horse rescue

Technical rescue teams from Sussex and Kent counties worked together to lift a fallen horse late Wednesday night. Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company.

ELLENDALE, Del. - After a long, late-night rescue in Ellendale Wednesday, a fallen pony was lifted back to its feet by technical rescue teams before being relowered to be put down.

The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a home near Route 16 and Reynolds Pond Road around 9:45 p.m. for a large animal rescue. A small, older pony that weighed about 500 to 600 pounds was found by its owner, fallen on the ground.

A sling was used to lift the fallen horse, similar to the way people who fall in manhole covers or other underground spaces are rescued. Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company.

The fire company called technical rescue teams from Sussex and Kent counties, which brought specialized equipment to get the animal back on its feet. They used a tripod lift, which is the same type of equipment used to rescue people from underground. The pony was lifted after about three hours.

First responders worked in a variety of roles, including comforting the pony throughout the process. Courtesy Ellendale Fire Company.

A representative from the Ellendale Fire Company told CoastTV News that the horse's owner was a vet, who was able to examine the animal immediately. Unfortunately, it was believed that a neurological issue caused the horse to fall. The rescue teams then worked to relower the pony to the ground and it was euthanized.