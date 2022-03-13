MILTON, Del. — On Sunday, hundreds of families gathered in Milton for the 14th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Last year's parade was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We didn't think it'd be this busy, but we're surprised, because we even tried to go to the zombie parade and it was so packed, we were surprised about that too," Carol Christenson, who moved to Milton last April, said.
The parade is sponsored by Irish Eyes and Dogfish Head Brewery to raise money for the Milton Fire Department, Milton Chamber of Commerce, The Glady's Wilkins Seeding The Future Scholarship Fund, and the Milton 4th of July Fireworks fund.
Some families told WRDE they're celebrating outside for fresh air after a year stuck indoors.
"Glad that we're able to get back to normal and have a great time, and get back in the parade," Michael Spudis from Georgetown, said.
To donate to the Milton Fire Department, visit https://www.milton85.com/node/donate.cfm