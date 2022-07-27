Chincoteague, Va.- Early Wednesday morning, the ponies completed their swim to Chincoteague, Virginia. But the fun and festivities didn't stop once the ponies were on dry land.
After having 45 minutes to rest, the ponies were led through Chincoteague for a parade. Thousands of spectators cheered them on. The parade led the ponies and visitors to the carnival grounds.
Held on Main Street, the carnival will be home to the ponies Wednesday night. There, visitors can view the ponies, ride rides, and eat fair food.
Thursday morning at 8 a.m. is the live auction. The ponies who are not auctioned off will swim back to Assateague Island Friday morning.
The carnival is open every evening through Saturday. New this year, the week will end with an Old Fashioned Fireworks Display. The full list of events can be found here.