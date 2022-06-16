WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is being remembered as a faithful, family, and hard-working man.
Deputy Hilliard was murdered in the line of duty on Sunday night truing to apprehend a suspect.
His obituary states that he lived in Berlin. His career includes ten years of service in various departments with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office as well as other positions as a police officer and fireman.
Deputy Hilliard's brother-in-law Theo Hobbs IV says Glenn was a kid at heart with a great attitude especially when he was with his children.
"When he came home from work, everyone flocked to Glenn," Hobbs said. "Everyone of his kids come flocking out to get to Glenn because he's the life of that house. He's the life of the party. They love their mom but this man is important."
The Wicomico County F.O.P. Lodge #111 will host a Back The Blue event on Father's Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. President Scott Hamilton says Deputy Hilliard was very skilled with technology.
"He loved electronics. He studied hard," Hamilton said. "He got his part one of seven drone certificates from the FAA so he was certified by the FAA to fly our drones and he loved every bit of that opportunity. It's a huge void. Every time we lose everybody, it's a tragic tragedy. Glenn's void is going to be hard to fill."
Deputy Hilliard's services on Tuesday will begin with a public viewing from 9 a.m. to Noon. The funeral will immediately follow. More details are expected to be announced over the next few days.