Family Mourns the Loss of Greenwood Man After Deadly Tornado

GREENWOOD, Del.- One family mourns the death of a loved one after deadly tornado shreds through Sussex County.
Widespread residential damage was seen across Ellendale, Bridgeville and Greenwood. The damage included downed power lines, trees through roofs, and more.
Daniel Bawel lost his life during the storm. Today, the Bawel family is cleaning up the remnants of the house that has been in their family for more than 100 years.
Arlen Bawel lost his father. After seeing other homes down his street, he said he feels lucky it wasn't worse for his family.
"Even though I lost my father...it makes me feel fortunate," he said.
The family said they have seen an outpouring of the support from the community, including thousands of dollars contributed on an online fundraiser.
WRDE saw more than a dozen people drop by the Bawel house to drop off a donation or help clean up the wreckage.
Arlen Bawel said he saw a rainbow over his house after the storm. He said he took that as a sign that his family would be protected.
"When I saw that rainbow and took that picture of that rainbow, it looked like it was right over my home and I was being protected because of it," he said.
