Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY... A combination of low relative humidity, breezy conditions, and drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread today across Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop as low as around 20 percent this afternoon, while winds will gust out of the northwest at around 20 to 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.