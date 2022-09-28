Farmers And Gardeners Prepare For Hurricane Ian

Sussex County, Del.- Farmers and Gardeners alike are preparing for Hurricane Ian.
The storm is expected to hit Delmarva some time Friday evening, bringing wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour and up to six inches of rain. This comes as harvest season is at its' peak.
Farmers like Harry Thompson say that the rain will be a big hurdle to overcome for farmers and gardeners all across the region.
"Corn needs to be harvested when its dry," he said. "Its ready to be harvested but it needs to be dry and that's not going to be the case."
Thompson said that he is worried about the financial impact Ian will bring on his crops, like tomatoes and pumpkins.
At Wharton's Garden Center in Rehoboth Beach, Karen Fox says that the center is ready to act and anchor down any loose plants at a moment's notice.
"We're a small garden center, so we're all hands on deck if we need to move things," she said.
She says that she hopes the weather is not as bad as expected, and that she hopes it blows out to sea.