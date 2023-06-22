Farmers Giving Mixed Reactions To Large Amounts Of Rain

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rain is bringing a mixed reaction from farmers around Sussex County.
Some farmers say the rain is welcomed after a drought, but others say it's proved to be a bit of a problem.
Carlton Coleman of Lavender Fields in Milton says the amount of rain has been too much for some of its' lavender plants.
"When it's not summer, you water just one time a week. But when it rains and its all water, they oversoak. So they're not growing," he said.
But Harry Thompson of Thompson Gardens in Harbeson says the rain was needed.
"We've been waiting for a little rain," he said. "It's been kind of dry, and as long as it doesn't get too much, it is a good thing."
Rainy conditions are expected to last until next week.