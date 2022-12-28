Farmers Looking For Christmas Tree Donations

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Farmers around Sussex County are looking for Christmas tree donations to help feed their animals.
Katie Fagg with For The Love Of Livestock in Laurel says the cold months can prove to be a difficult time to find food for livestock, and they need donations for their animals.
"It offers a pretty large variety of antioxidants and vitamins," she said. "So vitamin C, depending on how much they eat of it, it can actually act as a natural de-wormer- which is super helpful this time of year as well."
WRDE reached out to other farmers in the area, but some have stopped feeding their animals Christmas trees due to concern out of chemicals, pesticides and flame retardant.
Fagg says if you want to donate your tree, make sure it does not have any tinsel and that it comes from a natural Christmas tree farm.
According to DNREC, dumping your tree in the woods or in your local park can cost you a fine of up to five hundred dollars.
The agency says an illegally dumped tree could have a negative impact on the ecosystem. DNREC says there are drop-off sites for trees all around the state, but encourage people to call ahead of time as some of the sites charge for service. You can find your closest Christmas tree drop-off site here or here.
If you would like to donate to the animals, these farms are accepting donations:
For The Love Of Livestock at 32959 Bi State Blvd in Laurel, DE
The Little Farm at 4664 Westville Road in Camden, DE
Weeping Willow Farm at 2955 Bowman Road in Milford, DE
The farms ask for no tinsel or flock on the trees.