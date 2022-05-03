REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- It's Farmer's Market season on Delmarva. Tuesday, Rehoboth Beach kicked the season off with the city's Farmer's Market at Grove Park.
Once a week it's a one stop shop for plants, fresh produce, art, and giant bags of popcorn! Some business owners say they are just happy to be back. While others say this market is crucial for keeping their businesses open.
Mark Pena owns Delmarva Popcorn. He pops the popcorn and bags it right at the market. He says even though the market is back in full swing, he and other small business owners are still recovering from a difficult few years.
"We are definitely re-building. It's been a struggle. We decided to just pay stuff off and hold on. We had to close a store that we just opened. But it's getting better," said Pena.
Tables have fresh jams and fresh vegetables. Others have home goods and artwork. One family business is selling wild-caught seafood all the way from Alaska.
"So we go up every summer and fish the Sockeye and Coho Salmon Runs in Alaska and the other fish we buy off commercial fisherman in the area," said Samara Clucas with Alaskawild Seafoods.
Each week the market has live music. If you're feeling lucky, try your luck at raffles. Each vendor puts one thing in the basket to give away. Parking meters turn back on in Rehoboth Beach May 15, but parking within a 2-block radius of Grove Park is free Tuesdays during the hours of the market.
The market is every Tuesday from 10-2 until the end of October.