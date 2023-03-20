LAUREL, Del. - A summer farmers market will return to Laurel in 2023, according to the town. The event will take place on the second and fourth Saturdays in June, July, and August in Tidewater Park across Central Avenue from Pizza King.
Laurel has had a market in the past, however it stopped during the early days of COVID-19. The town is now in the process of organizing between 12-14 vendors to sell produce, eggs, and honey as well as homemade crafts. Vendors who can commit to all six weekends can participate free of charge. Those wishing to sell intermittently must pay a $10 fee per market.
A town representative shared with WRDE that there is a possibility of the market going into the fall, depending on feedback from the community. More information on the market and vendor applications can be found at the Laurel town office or by emailing laurelop@comcast.net. The vendor application deadline is April 5 or once spots are filled.