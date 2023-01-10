HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware Agriculture Week began Monday and runs through Thursday at the Delaware State Fair Grounds. According to the event's website, industry experts are leading sessions that explore the latest innovations in agronomy, fruits and vegetables, woodland management, animal science, and more.
This year's event features vendors once again and provides the opportunity for attendees to earn credits in topics like pest management, nutrient management, and certified crop advising for both Delaware and Maryland.
One new approach included holding the Farmers' Market Managers Summit during Delaware Agriculture Week. This new location allowed a meet and greet for farmers and market managers to connect and encourage more producer participation in the coming 2023 market season, which will begin around April.
During the Farmers' Market Managers Summit, held Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m., the Delaware Department of Agriculture announced that last year's farmers markets hit an all-time high sales record of $3.7 million. That's up $430,000 from the previous record, which occurred in 2019.
"Delaware tends to follow the national trend that direct-to-consumer sales mainly occur at on-farm markets, farmstands, and farmers markets," said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. "When we have a great year at farmers' markets, our producers also see the increased business at their farm location."
The Department of Agriculture says that 52% of total sales came from fresh produce, with the remainder coming from products like meats, cheeses, eggs, jellies, honey, and salsa. Kathy Jackson, the department's marketing specialist, said that there was actually a 5% decrease in produce sales in the last three years.
"The consumer isn't necessarily replacing shopping at the grocery store, but when they can connect to the farmer growing their food, they are also purchasing fresh meat, eggs, and other value-added products to complement their seasonal fruits and vegetables," Jackson said.
A list of the 2022 markets is available online at delawaregrown.com and will be updated in late March for the coming season.
Other sessions coming up on Wednesday and Thursday will discuss pollinators, small farm irrigation, a presentation from the Delaware Urban Farm and Food Coalition, and small flock poultry and optimizing the use and value of poultry litter for crop and poultry growers.