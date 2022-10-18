SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Protecting the money makers ahead of colder weather.
Owner of Stag Run Farm in Georgetown Craig Brady says the frost that is expected won't affect his produce too much.
"Most of the summer crops have already been harvested," Brady said. "Right now we have broccoli, cauliflower, and broccolini in the fields and that can tolerate a couple of light frosts."
Some flowers are not so lucky. Owner of Spectrum Farms Delaware Chris Sylvester says dahlias are running out of time to be grown because of the changes in temperature.
"As long as we can hold up on the frost, then we can continue to enjoy them," Sylvester said. "They'll keep producing. But once that first frost hits, they're kind of done. So, we'll do our best to potentially put some row covers up."
At Lavender Fields, there is concern for potential frost Tuesday night. Farmer Taylor Heydt was cutting some of the plants including loofah and eucalyptus.
"Most farmers at this point have gotten all their fall crops in," Heydt said. "Their lettuces, turnips, radish, cabbage they are going to be just fine. But if you may still have some summer things going like peppers, go out and harvest them. They are not going to want that kind of cold."
The calm before the cool down and the slow down in business for area farmers.