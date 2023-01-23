BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Fawn Road between Sunnyside Road and Sugar Hill Road. The closure will run from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27 to allow for the installation of a cross road pipe.
A detour will be in place to guide drivers from Fawn Road to Sunnyside Road, Sharps Mill Road, and Long Branch Road to avoid the closed portion.
More information regarding traffic, road construction, and upcoming projects can be found at deldot.gov.