REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The FBI arrived to search President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach house Wednesday morning.
WRDE is on the scene and has observed black SUVs outside the home.
According to NBC sources familiar with the matter, no warrant was involved and the search was consensual. It is unclear whether FBI agents are searching for something they know about or if it is a general search for more documents.
Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney, said in a statement that the Department of Justice was conducting the search with cooperation from the president.
"Under the Department of Justice's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”
President Biden is not in Rehoboth Beach at this time.
This is a developing story.