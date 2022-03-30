MILTON, Del. - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot for either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Even though hospitalizations are down, some people should still consider getting boosted.
With a 4th vaccine rollout underway the chances of a yearly COVID-19 booster shots is look promising.
"I think it's a big step because now we really are making that journey towards getting some kind of annual boosters," said Parvathi Somasundaram, a specialist in Occupational Medicine at Bayhealth.
Tuesday the FDA approved the second COVID-19 booster and pretty soon eligible Delawareans will roll up their sleeves for a fourth time.
"Safety data from the studies was excellent there were no adverse events or any adverse safety events noted," added Somasundaram.
The CDC is recommending the second booster but has not yet approved it.
"With this second booster, what we're looking to see from the CDC is probably that it's going to decrease breakthrough infections but we really want to wait to see what CDC says on the timing," explained Somasundaram.
People 50 or older, or those immunocompromised as young as 12 years old will be first eligible four months after their first booster shot.
According to Delaware's Environmental Public Tracking record just over 62 percent of Kent county residents ages 18 and up have at least 1 dose and about 75 percent in Sussex.
Statewide there are currently 34 hospitalizations.
Experts say data proves that the vaccines are working.
"I have seen the vaccines save many many lives," said Somasundaram.
Assuring that those up to date with vaccines could continue on with their lives as normal.
Those eligible to get their second booster should check first with their primary care doctor to see where and when they can receive it.