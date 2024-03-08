DOVER, Del. - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified elevated lead levels in ground cinnamon products sold by various distributors, raising concerns about potential health risks, particularly for children.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), signs and symptoms may include headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, changes in activity level and anemia No illnesses have been reported so far in connection with this alert, according to the FDA and DPH.
The FDA has recommended recalls of ground cinnamon from six distributors due to high lead levels, including:
- Marcum Ground Cinnamon from Save A Lot
- MK from SF Supermarket
- Swad Cinnamon Powder from Patel Brothers
- Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar
- El Chilar from La Joya Morelense
- La Fiesta from La Superior SuperMercados
According to the DPH, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have voluntarily removed these products from their shelves, and consumers are advised to return them for a refund.
The DPH says consumers are urged not to purchase these ground cinnamon products, and any existing containers at home should be disposed of immediately. To discard the product properly, consumers and retailers should carefully open the pouch or jar, empty the content into a trash can, and dispose of the packaging to prevent salvaging. Spills should be cleaned up promptly, and hands should be washed afterward.
The DPH, via the Health Alert Network, has notified healthcare providers about the high lead levels in several ground cinnamon products. Providers are encouraged to offer blood lead level testing to individuals who have consumed these products or exhibit symptoms of lead poisoning.
According to the FDA, there is no safe level of lead exposure for humans, with growing children being particularly vulnerable to long-term exposure effects, including learning disabilities and behavioral difficulties.
DPH continues to monitor statewide conditions and offers lead screenings at State Service Centers. Cases can be reported to the DPH Office of Lead Poisoning Prevention by emailing HSPContact@Delaware.gov.
More information about the ground cinnamon products can be found here.