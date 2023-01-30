UNITED STATES - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that they are changing restrictions for gay and bisexual men (and other people that are a part of LGBTQ+ community) who would like to donate blood to be more inclusive.
Sussex Pride says in the past, any man that had sex with another man in the past 12 months was not allowed to donate, but this has been reduced to only three months. They say the the original gay/bisexual man ban was put in place in 1985 to protect against the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and was changed to a 12-month referral in 2015. According to Sussex Pride, this three-month policy is already in place in the U.K. and Canada.
They say that both the American Public Health Association and the American Red Cross have stated that there is no scientific basis to the 12-month restriction, with the Red Cross saying "the Red Cross recognizes the hurt this policy has caused to many in the LGBTQ+ community and believes blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation. We are committed to working with partners toward achieving this goal."
Sussex Pride says that the draft recommendations are based on the FDA's careful review of available information, including data from other countries with similar HIV epidemiology that have instituted this approach, as well as ongoing surveillance of the U.S. blood supply. Based on the available data, the agency believes the implementation of the proposed individual risk-based questions will not compromise the safety or availability of the blood supply.
“Whether it’s for someone involved in a car accident, or for an individual with a life-threatening illness, blood donations save lives every day,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Maintaining a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products in the U.S. is paramount for Sussex Pride, and this proposal for an individual risk assessment, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, will enable us to continue using the best science to do so.”
For Transgender people, FDA guidance says that their gender is self-identified and self reported, so a trans woman having sex with a man would not have to wait three months, but a trans man having sex with another man would.
For Nonbinary or Gender Queer people, FDA Guidance requires donors to identify as either male or female, and thus be subject to the same rules as trans people above. They note only people who identify as one or the other is eligible to donate blood.
For Intersex people, FDA guidance requires them to also identify as either male or female, and once again be subject to the same rules as trans people.
Sussex Pride says that the FDA's binary view of gender creates unnecessary complications for the LGBTQ+ community, and the ban itself lacks a sound scientific justification. They say LGBTQ+ organizations including the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD continue to advocate for ending the ban in it’s entirety.