BALTIMORE, Md – On March 26, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by the Dali cargo ship. Six members of a maintenance crew working on the roadway were killed, while two more were rescued from the river.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) have received federal environmental approvals to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has granted a Categorical Exclusion (CE) classification and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) approval for the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project.
"The federal approval is a major milestone in rebuilding the Key Bridge after the March 26 collapse," said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld. "Governor Wes Moore’s leadership and coordination with state and federal partners were crucial in achieving this step."
MDTA has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a $75 million General Engineering Consultant contract. Proposals are due Aug. 19, with the contract expected to be awarded in Feb. 2025.
The selected consultant will provide support services including risk management and cost tracking. A pre-proposal conference will be held on July 26.