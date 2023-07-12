WILMINGTON, Del. - A federal grand jury has handed down an indictment last week, accusing three Dover men and one from Middletown of conspiring to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl along with other drug and gun-related offenses. This operation marks the largest fentanyl seizure in Delaware's history, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.
The superseding indictment reveals that 51-year-old Dwayne Fountain, 47-year-old William Warren, 47-year-old Martin Fountain, and 44-year-old Durell Patton allegedly conspired to distribute drugs from January through May. The indictment further charges all four defendants with possessing drugs with the intent to distribute.
The office says Dwayne Fountain was involved in the distribution of over 5 kilograms of cocaine, more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. He and Patton face additional charges of illegal gun possession on May 17 despite prior criminal convictions that prohibit them from doing so.
"The threat to public health and safety found in these cases is something that requires policing organizations to share information and resources in order to protect the vulnerable," noted Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson, Jr. "It bears repeating that the amount of illicit drugs seized in this operation was enough to potentially kill close to 400,000 people, or, stated another way, roughly four in ten Delawareans."
According to documents filed in court, this case was the result of a long-term investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Delaware State Police, and the Dover Police Department. After search warrants were executed over 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine, at least 1 kilogram of crack cocaine, about 280 grams of meth and 300 grams of xylazine, commonly referred to as "tranq," were seized.
Dwayne Fountain faces a mandatory minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Warren faces a mandatory minimum of five years and max of 40 years. Martin Fountain and Patton face a max of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.