FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Maryland State Police says they have arrested 26-year-old Leo Cook II from Federalsburg for second-degree attempted murder.
Police say the victim is 36-year-old Eric Steele, also from Federalsburg.
They say that officers were sent to Liberty road just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, troopers say they were told it was a stabbing.
Police say they found Steele suffering from apparent stab wounds, which led to him getting taken by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.
According to police, Cook and Steele were living in the same home when the incident happened, with Cook found in the backyard.
Police say Cook was charged with the following:
- second-degree attempted murder
- two counts of first-degree assault
- second-degree assault
- reckless endangerment
Maryland State Police says the stabbing is still under investigation.