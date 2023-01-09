FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A 22-year-old Federalsburg man was shot and transported for medical attention on Sunday afternoon, according to Federalsburg Police.
Police say the victim, Marcus Dajuan Johnson, was shot in the leg around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Avenue. He was released several hours after the shooting following medical treatment.
Federalsburg detectives say this shooting was not a random act and that the victim was targeted. They have developed persons of interest and have a suspect, but have not released the suspect's name at the time this article was written. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information on this shooting contact Detective Sergeant Schuerholz at 410-754-8966.