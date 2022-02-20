SALISBURY, Md. — Dozens of volunteers gathered on Friday to offload hundreds of boxes of chicken onto trucks. Mountaire Farms is working with The Bridge 88.7 FM to help 150 different non profits and churches on Delmarva. These churches will make sure the food gets to families who need it most in their own congregations.
"They know where those pockets are, those families struggling right now. right? prices are high, food is scarce, so... if we can do anything to bring some hope, you know, partnering with those groups will really make a difference," Cathy Bassett, Director of Communications and Community Relations at Mountaire Farms, said.
The Bridge 88.7 listeners pitched in $6,000 to help purchase canned goods this past December and January alone.
The Allen Memorial Baptist Church offered their parking lot as the distribution location for other churches to pick up chicken, and crossroad community church in Georgetown, Delaware also offloaded more than 1,963 lbs of chicken.
Mountaire Farms says that across both locations, they've given away more than a hundred and ten thousand pounds of chicken, and 81 hundred cans of goods, including tuna and vegetables.
For more information, visit https://887thebridge.com/home/feed-your-faith-application/