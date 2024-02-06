FELTON, Del. – In a heartwarming turn of events, nearly all 76 animals rescued from a deplorable hoarding situation in Felton have found loving homes, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Brandywine Valley SPCA and the incredible support of the local community.
The rescue operation, which took place in a mobile home in Felton, uncovered a heartbreaking situation where dozens of dogs, cats, and even a parakeet were living in appalling conditions.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the animals were lacking access to fresh air, food, water, and sunlight.
"They were covered in fleas, covered in filth. They all required significant grooming, nail trims," says Mike Kaviani, BVSPCA's Chief Operating Officer. "They all needed to have their fleas treated. Several needed needed surgeries for eye issues and teeth issues. Really just conditions no living creature should ever experience."
In an official statement, the Brandywine Valley SPCA expressed their profound gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support throughout the rescue and adoption process. The organization wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude over the community response that helped place nearly every single survivor."
The Office of Animal Welfare says criminal charges are pending against the animals' owners.