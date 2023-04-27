GEORGETOWN, Del. - One organization continues to pave Pathways to Success.
The annual Partner with pathways breakfast shows support for all of the work the nonprofit does to help high schoolers get the resources they need to graduate and go onto college or into the workforce.
WRDE's Mallory Metzner was the event emcee. It was held to honor past graduates of the program and to highlight how much it has expanded.
The organization started sixteen years ago with 23 students. Their mission has expanded to help the students in college as well. Currently 400 students are enrolled in the program.
"Those pockets of poverty have just a wealth of young people who are struggling, struggling with a education because they are impoverished and wanting to have a better life, so what we help them to do is to navigate all of that," says CEO and Founder Fayetta Blake.
The next Pathways to Success event is the Pay it Forward Celebration at the Clubhouse at Baywood on July 22. Tickets go on sale June 1.