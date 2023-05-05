MILTON, DEL. - Saddle up and support a cause. A Kentucky Derby Watch Party is happening Saturday, May 6 at Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding.
Break out your craziest pants and hats and enter in the contests. Winners will be selected based on applause.
"The hats are fabulous," says SDTR Kentucky Derby Chair Linda Berdine. "We were kind of surprised last year how everyone got into the hat contest."
Attendees can enjoy mint juleps while placing bids on the horses in the race.
"All of our horses in the herd will be wearing the same color as one of the horses, the bibs, that they're wearing in the Kentucky Derby," says SDTR Community Relations Tim Ferry. "We're going to utilize not only our herd, but our goats, our dog, and our cat."
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding aims to improve the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults. The derby watch party raises money for horse care and participant scholarships.
You can watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on WRDE. SDTR's watch party takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Click here to buy tickets or purchase them at the door.