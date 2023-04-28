SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County is the gold standard in pre-hospital medical care after its Emergency Medical Services team earned a gold medal at the 2023 Journal of Emergency Medical Services Games in Indianapolis Friday morning.
The team was faced with multiple patients, critical injuries and emotional bystanders. The county says this is the eleventh win for its EMS overall since 2005, and the first gold in five years.
This year’s competition included several teams from EMS agencies across the United States, as well as one from South Korea.
Sussex County’s team included paramedics Steve Desrosiers, Austen Kauffman, Kristen McAfee, and Chaz Tennermann.