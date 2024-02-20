FELTON, Del. - After a three-week investigation, an employee at a childcare facility has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse.
The Felton Police Department says it happened in the 300 block of Ludlow Lane, which is where Beginnings and Beyond is located.
Officers say surveillance video recorded 19-year-old Alyssa Pennington of Frederica aggressively handling four children in January 2024.
Pennington was fired immediately and has a no contact order with the victims and childcare facility.
Felton Police says Pennington was charged with 13 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Class D Felony) and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor). She has since been released on $132,000 unsecured bond pending a later court date.
The Attorney General’s Office in Kent County assisted in the investigation.