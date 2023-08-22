FELTON, Del. - Delaware Animal Services has announced that a Felton couple has been charged for an illegal cockfighting operation which took place in May.
According to to the organization, 51-year-old Billy Keen and 43-year-old Andrea Keen were arraigned on August 18, each charged with one felony count of possessing an animal for the purpose of fighting. They say Andrea was also charged with one felony count of being present for animal fighting. According to the organization, they were both released on their own recognizance.
The organization says they responded to a report of the ring on May 5. When they arrived they say the officer found the fight in progress, with around 50 people on scene, with children among them. They say everyone quickly ran away.
According to the organization, a search warrant revealed the owners of the farm and hosts for the ring were Andrea and Billy Keen.
Animal fighting is a cruel blood sport in which roosters bred for aggression are placed in a pit to fight for entertainment and gambling, says the organization, often until one or both birds die. They say animal fighting is often linked to other crimes such as weapons, drugs and human violence. It is illegal in all 50 states, and a felony crime in Delaware.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646. All tips may remain confidential.