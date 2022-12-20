HARRINGTON, Del. - According to Delaware State Police (DSP), 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste from Felton, Delaware has been arrested for a murder that took place in March 2021 in Harrington.
According to troopers, on March 31st, 2021, at around three in the afternoon, troopers responded to the Milford Harrington Highway west of Sandbox Road for a shooting. They say they discovered that the victim, 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez from Milford, had been driving west on the Milford Harrington Highway in a 1998 Honda Accord when a dark SUV pulled up alongside him. DSP says that someone in the car fired several shots in to the accord, hitting Sanchez, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to DSP, their homicide unit took over the case and identified the shooter as 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste from Felton. On December 19th, 2022, they say Jean-Baptiste was taken in to custody without issue while checking in with a probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole.
They say Jean-Baptiste was transferred to Troop 3 and charged with Murder First Degree and Conspiracy First Degree, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,002,000 bail.