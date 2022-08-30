Fentanyl Deaths In Delaware

Seaford, Del.- Delaware Public Health released the data of deaths related to fentanyl.
DPH said that fentanyl was present in ninety nine percent of heroine overdoses in 2020. DPH also said fentanyl is found in almost every street drug. It is fifty to one hundred percent more potent than morphine.
Fentanyl is the drug that kills the most people from overdose, beating out heroine in 2016. Katie Capelli with DPH says the numbers are worrisome.
"It's a public health emergency," she said. "Obviously we've in the midst of COVID and now monkeypox, but we can't lose sight of the deadly disease that is substance use disorder that is slowly killing Delawarians and people across the country."
Fentanyl testing strips are available in pairs of two in Narcan testing kits. They are also available in packs of ten online. Capelli says that these strips are expected to be in high demand based on national trends.